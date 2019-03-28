Jose Guadalupe (Joe) Alfonso, 84, of Rocky Ford, Colorado, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, March 25, 2019, at Parkview Medical Center, Pueblo, Colorado.

Joe was born in La Junta, Colorado, on August 16, 1934, a son of the late Teodora (Vasquez) and Juan Alfonso.

He graduated from La Junta High School.

He was the husband of Frances Louise (Cordova) Alfonso, they were married on Sept. 19, 1964, in Rocky Ford and recently celebrated their 54th anniversary.

He attended the Our Lady of Guadalupe/St. Patrick Parish in La Junta, Colorado.

He served in the U.S. Air Force Squadron 3707 Flight 126 in San Antonio, Texas.

Joe worked as a Carpenter/Superintendent and he helped construct many projects, from schools, prisons, bridges, homes and notably the Hoover Dam. After retirement he kept busy with smaller projects for his family and many other families around the valley. His biggest enjoyment was teaching his son, brother, brother-in-laws and many others his trade. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren's many activities and was loved by his family, friends and whoever had the privilege to know him.

He was a member of the Carpenters Union and American Legion.

He is survived by his wife Louise of the home; son John (Linda) Alfonso, of Las Vegas, Nevada; daughter Monica Alfonso, of San Antonio, Texas; daughter Mellissa (Danny) Cordova, of Pueblo West, Colorado; brother Manuel (Virginia) Alfonso, of Pueblo, Colorado; sister Chue Montoya, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; brother Carmen (Judy) Alfonso, of Denver, Colorado; brother Toby Alfonso, of Phoenix, Arizona; sister Jenny Hopkins, of Pueblo, Colorado.

He is also survived by grandchildren, Marisa Alfonso, Maya Alfonso, Noah Cordova, Juliana Alfonso and Cameryn Cordova.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Frances (Kika) Cordova; sister, Antonia (Gilbert) Lucero; brothers, Larry, Narciso, Johnny, Ernest and Paul Alfonso.

A Rosary Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, March 29, with a Memorial Mass to follow at 10 a.m., both at Our Lady of Guadalupe/St. Patrick Parish in La Junta, Colorado. Military services will be by the American Legion Post 8, with his granddaughter Maya Alfonso of the U.S. Coast Guard participating. Inurnment will be in the Valley View Cemetery, Rocky Ford, Colorado.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ford - Ustick Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.fordustick.com.