The most terrifying event thus far in Cassidy Kahler’s young life, she said, was standing on the ledge of a building high above the concrete below without being "wired in."

No, Kahler wasn't considering ending it all.

The La Junta High School graduate works as a stunt double: a trained professional who stands in for an actor in order to perform dangerous or physically demanding stunts.

La Junta first saw Kahler onstage as a young dancer playing the tornado that blew Dorothy away to the Land of Oz in a Picketwire production of “L. Frank Baum’s Wizard of Oz.”

Since then, Kahler - whose parents Jerry and Mary Kahler live in North La Junta - has appeared in many movies and television shows, including "Independence Day," "Resurgence," "Baywatch," "Spider-Man Homecoming," "Avengers Infinity Wars," "The Originals" and "Stan Against Evil."

She's also appeared on stage, including as a dancer.

“My dance training is a help in being aware of body position and movement," Kahler told the La Junta Tribune-Democrat during a recent trip home.

Kahler's recently worked as a stunt double for actress Brie Larson aka "Captain Marvel" in the soon-to-be-released "Avengers: End Game."

After her short vacation, Kahler will return to Los Angeles and then travel to Atlanta, where she will be stunt-doubling for Mira Sorvino in the upcoming film “Reckoning,” set to release next year. She has also been working on the third season of “Stranger Things” for Maya Hawke.



Asked if she studies the character before performing the stunts, Kahler said, "Sometimes I go in very fast, but I study the scene as it is happening and try to capture the feelings of the character in the scene.”

