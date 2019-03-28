Annual baked potato dinner

The annual baked potato dinner at Trinity Lutheran Church, sponsored by the Women's Ruth Guild, is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. April 6. Proceeds will benefit other Arkansas Valley charitable organizations.



The steamy baked potatoes are loaded with your choices of butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon bits, onion, broccoli and homemade chili. Enjoy lemonade, tea, coffee or water and complete your meal with pie, cake or a brownie. Cost is $7 per person, and the first 50 people in the door will receive a free grey t-shirt.



Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 16th and Raton in La Junta. Enter from the parking lot and go up the ramp. The church is handicapped accessible and take-out is available.

For more information or to schedule a take-out, call 384-6555.

Night in St. Louis

The First Presbyterian Church of La Junta is hosting their first-ever trivia night and dinner on Sunday. There will be two seatings: at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. A free-will offering will be taken, with all proceeds supporting the youth summer mission trip to St. Louis, Mo., in July.



Teams of four will compete against one another at each seating. All the questions will relate in some way to St. Louis.



Walk-ins are welcome the day of the fundraiser, but all are encouraged to reserve their spots, if possible, by calling 384-2852 or leaving a message on the church’s Facebook page, “La Junta Presbyterians.” The church is located at the corner of 20th Street & Raton, just down the hill from the La Junta Junior/Senior High School.

Lenten soup dinners

Lenten soup dinners are being held at local churches. All start at 5:45 p.m., except the Our Lady of Guadalupe/St. Patrick’s Parish soup dinner starts at 6 p.m.



Friday - First Church of the Nazarene



April 4 - First Church Presbyterian Church



April 12 - Our Lady of Guadalupe/St. Patrick Parish Hall



April 19 - Good Friday service at Calvary La Junta



Each of the churches above, as well as a couple others, are doing a food drive during Lent and will bring all the collected food to the Good Friday service at Calvary Baptist, where we will bless and pray over it as a community. We will then deliver it to Associated Charities.