Two women were arrested this week for prostitution at Blende-area massage businesses.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, an anonymous complaint was submitted Thursday about an employee at Four Seasons Massage at 1400 Santa Fe Drive, who was allegedly soliciting sex acts with customers in exchange for money.

The woman, 52-year-old Rebecca Waring, was issued a summons for prostitution and subsequently released.

On Friday, detectives conducted a compliance check at Chinese Yang Massage, at 2648 Santa Fe Drive, Suite 18. Their investigation found that a 51-year-old employee allegedly had been soliciting sex acts for money.

The suspect, Zhufeng Chen, was issued a summons for prostitution and released.

Detectives do not believe the two businesses are connected.

Arrests

Jessica Leigh Bertaud, 25, of Pueblo West, was arrested Friday on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. She was being held at jail without bail pending a court appearance.

Shelia Anita Bourkard, 60, of the 400 block of Sixth Street, was arrested Friday on suspicion of cultivation of more than 30 marijuana plants. She was being held at jail without bail pending a court appearance.

Robert Kenneth Campbell, 26, of the 2600 block of Sherwood Lane, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft. He was being held at jail without bail pending a court appearance.

Justin Logan Carrington, 35, of the 2400 block of Fifth Avenue, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of falsifying or forging an order for a controlled substance. He was being held at jail without bail pending a court appearance.

Arden Fred Haught, 21, of Pueblo West, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft and identity theft. He was being held at jail without bail pending a court appearance.

Jeremy Herrera, 31, of the 3500 block of Pecan Drive, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was being held at jail without bail pending a court appearance.

Charles Leroy Hopkins, 38, of the 500 block of Harrison Street, was arrested Friday on suspicion of second-degree burglary. He was being held at jail without bail pending a court appearance.

Lindsey Janae Krasovic, 31, of the 1900 block of Belmont Avenue, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft. She was being held at jail without bail pending a court appearance.

Barry Ray Lang, 49, of the 1100 block of East Sixth Street, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and identity theft. He was being held at jail without bail pending a court appearance.

