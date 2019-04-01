Scott Cox can be added to the growing list of local business owners who are frustrated and upset about the amount they're being charged on their water bills for the voter-approved street repair utility fund.

"At first I didn't know why it went up. I thought I had a leak somewhere so I was looking all over for a leak," Cox said. "But then I found the bill and looked at it more."

Cox, who owns Daylight Donuts locations at 700 W. Sixth St. and 3606 Morris Ave., said his water bill went up from $25 to $80 in February at his West Sixth Street Daylight Donuts location and from $250 to $400 at the other spot.

The street repair utility fees are assessed on water works bills of citizens and businesses.

Cox addressed City Council about his frustrations recently, and also spoke to The Pueblo Chieftain about the issue last week.

"I'm willing to pay my fair share but when all the homeowners are paying $2 a household I don't see where businesses are required to pay any more than anybody else," Cox said. "It's just a struggle for me when I got the bill. I don't know what can be done about it, but it's certainly not fair."

Cox isn't the first business owner to bring his concerns about the street repair fees to council's attention.

The owner of a small business on North Elizabeth Street who has multiple tenants renting space from him told Councilman Mark Aliff that he was charged $4,500 on his water bill in February.

Councilman Ray Aguilera has repeatedly pointed out that Walmart paid just $100.

"This is killing the little guy," Cox said.

Council has heard the community's gripes loud and clear and are working on restructuring the fees to make them more equitable. Council members and Mayor Nick Gradisar had a meeting Monday night to discuss proposed changes.

In November 2017, voters approved a ballot measure to set up a street repair utility enterprise fund for money to repair the city’s most beat-up roads, but City Council wasn’t able to set the fee structure until October.

It was at a meeting in October that council members approved a $2/10/25/100 fee structure — doubling what council originally had considered.

That means homeowners are supposed to pay $2 a month; small service businesses that don’t sell a product, such as dentist and doctor offices, are charged $10; other business that see more traffic such as restaurants and small retail stores are billed $50; and big-box businesses such as Walmart are assessed a $100 monthly fee.

Although voters OK'd the street repair utility enterprise fund in November 2017, fees only began being assessed to homeowners and businesses in February.

The formula the city set up has apparently gotten muddled, especially for business owners with multiple tenants as they are getting billed a total overall sum instead of the bill going to each individual business space is rented to.

“The problem is if I own a building with 50 tenants, I’m getting the bill for all the tenants,” Aliff said at a previous council meeting. “The intent of the way we set this up was that if you have a small business or big business or whatever you got charged ‘x’ amount, but the way they’re getting billed is businesses aren’t getting billed; the landlord is getting billed. If you left the money alone and figured out a way to charge the businesses like on their business license, I think everything calms down and makes sense.”

rseverance@chieftain.com

Twitter: RyanS_Chieftain