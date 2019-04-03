One of the oldest livestock organizations in the U.S. will meet Saturday in Lamar, with a full agenda of activities.

The Bent-Prowers Cattle & Horse Growers Association will kick off the association’s 150th year with annual meeting, auction, banquet and cowboy ball at Lamar Community College’s Equine complex, 3205 S. Main Street, Lamar.

A free, hands-on Colorado Beef Quality Assurance training session will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the equine arena. Scott Stinnett, CSU extension agent from Kit Carson County, will be the certified trainer. He will demonstrate cattle handling techniques on live animals, as well as a classroom session. The training is open to any ag producer. No registration is needed.

Industry updates will begin about 1 p.m., with Sen. Larry Crowder giving a legislative update. Ag industry updates from Colorado Beef Council, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and Colorado Cattlemen’s Association also are open to the public.

Dr. Ryan Rhoades, CSU beef specialist, will talk about the Beef cow-calf Standardized Performance Analysis, which is designed to help producers reduce their cost of production and improve their production and marketing efficiency.

It will be followed by the 150th annual business meeting. The association serves Baca, Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero, and Prowers county ranchers and ag supporters. Farm Credit of Southern Colorado is providing afternoon refreshments.

Southeastern Colorado Junior Cattlemen Association also will hold afternoon activities.

A cowboy punch bowl, sponsored by La Junta Livestock Commission, will begin at 5:30 p.m. It will be followed by the banquet at 6 p.m., which also will include an auction, awards presentations and entertainment, in addition to the Prime Rib meal.

During supper, Clyde Chess, a rancher from Rush, will share cowboy poetry including winning selections from his top honors at the 2019 National Cattlemen’s Beef Association convention. A dance, put on by 25/7 Media, will begin about 8 p.m.

Pres. Matt Neuhold of Lamar noted generous table sponsors include 25/7 Media, Colorado Mills, Currizo Stone and HecTire.

Tickets may be purchased from Neuhold by calling 719-688-9522, from Vice-President Amber Freouf at 719-688-1184, from any board member, or by going to WW Feed & Supply, 303 W. First St., La Junta. Banquet, entertainment and dance combo tickets are $25 per adult, and $15 per youth age 6-16. Dance-only tickets are $5.

Bent-Prowers Cattle & Horse Growers Association was organized in 1870. For more information, check facebook, or email bpcattlemen@gmail.com.