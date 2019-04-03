Director of Human Services Donna Rohde delivered a comprehensive report on the Low Income Energy Assistance Program Monday afternoon at the regular meeting of the Otero County Board of Commissioners. The report will be followed by at least one more report. In addition, it is not too late to file a LEAP application.



In the winter of 2018-19, 1,239 homes have been assisted through the agency's LEAP program. Total payout was $558,658, with the average amount $450 per home. In the winter of 2017-18, the average per home was $440.

Applications for LEAP will be accepted through April 30.



LEAP is a federally funded program to help hard-working Colorado families, seniors and individuals pay a portion of their home heating costs during the often-harsh Colorado winters. It works by providing assistance with heating costs, equipment repair and/or replacement.

If your income is up to 165 percent of the federal poverty index, you may qualify for heating assistance through LEAP.

For a family of one, the maximum gross monthly income is $1,670; for two, $2,264; for three, $2,858; for four, $3,452 for five, $4,406 and so on until eight, which is $5,828. After eight, add $594 for each additional person.



In most cases, the energy assistance benefit is paid directly to the household energy supplier. The program does not provide financial assistance for any type of temporary or portable heating.