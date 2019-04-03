The first step in navigating the maze toward mental wellness was identifying the need to see a mental health professional. If someone is struggling with depression, anxiety or just not feeling like themselves, it may be time to seek help.

Now, step two in the maze can be a little intimidating. You may have these questions:

Where do I find a therapist I can trust?

Well, finding the right therapist is a lot like dating. It might take some time to find the right one. It may be “love” at first sight or you may have to keep looking. One thing for sure is that there is that “someone” out there just for you.

Checking with your physician is always the best place to start. Your physician may have names of therapists they work with and trust. It might be advantageous for you to begin an anti-depressant or other prescription.

Another good way is to ask your friends and family for recommendations. Keep in mind that everyone is different and so are the reasons they are seeking help. Finding a good therapist for you is not a “one size fits all”.

And, searching the net can be helpful to learn about their practice, field of experience and view feedback from clients.

What type of mental health professional do I look for?

There are many types of therapists. There are Licensed Professional Counselors, Licensed Clinical Social Workers and psychiatrists to name just a few.

An LPC or LCSW are good fits if you are experiencing such things as depression, anxiety, family issues or struggling with life. Psychiatrists deal more with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and other major mental health disorders.

Now that I have found a therapist what do I do?

The first step is to call the therapist’s office and set up either a phone call, office visit or even an email introduction. At this time you can tell them why you are calling and you will get a chance to ask them questions. Find out what they think the course of treatment will be. Having a good rapport with the therapist is vital to success, so make sure you are comfortable talking with them.

How much will it cost? And what do I do if I cannot afford it?

Fees will vary. Some people have insurance that will help pay for therapy. Checking with your Employee Assistance Program at your workplace is another good resource.

Some therapists will work on a sliding fee based on income. If you have no insurance or find you cannot afford mental health therapy call the Pueblo Pro Bono Mental Health program at 719-821-2982 to see if you qualify.

Next month we will take the third step of the maze toward mental wellness. That first appointment can be a bit unnerving...trust me! A good therapist knows you are nervous and coming to them in a place of confusion and emotional pain. Trust the process!

Betty Nufer is Program Manager for Spark The Change Colorado and is a life-long resident of Pueblo. To learn more about free mental health services and programs please call 719-821-2982 or email bnufer@sparkthechangecolorado.