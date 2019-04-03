Pueblo West High School's girls' golf team won the Swink Invitational, which took place Monday at the La Junta Municipal Golf Course.

Fowler placed the highest of the Otero County teams as it finished fourth with 321 strokes.

Leading the Lady Grizzlies was Laiken Griffy, who finished 10th with a 97. Kailee Mobbley was 20th with a 107, Zoey Jackson was 24th with a 117, and Chloe Briggs tied for 27th with a 121.

La Junta was sixth with 340. Dawn Luttrell was the Lady Tigers' top golfer as she tied for 15th place with a 105.

Other Lady Tigers included Addison Aragon, who was 23rd with a 114, and Hailey Bender, who tied for 27th with a 121.

Swink, the host team, finished seventh with 342.

The Lady Lions' top scorer was Kenzie Ensor, who was 14th with a 104. Lexie Summers was 25th with a 118, Bethany Horiuchi was 26th with a 120, and Lauryn Pantoya was 33rd with a 130.

Pueblo West's Paige Boltz was the individual medalist with a 12-over-par 84.

The three local teams will be at the Fowler Invitational on Thursday. The tournament begins at 9 a.m. at the Cottonwood Links.

Team scores

Pueblo West 268, Rye 283, Alamosa 285, Fowler 321, Monte Vista 326, La Junta 340, Swink 342, Pueblo County 359.

