An injured goose that survived over a week with an arrow through its breast and evaded capture by wildlife officials for days has officially been caught.

The wild goose chase ended Wednesday afternoon through a joint effort by the Fall River, Mass., Animal Control Department and the state’s Division of Fisheries and Wildlife.

“He was pretty mobile and agile but we were able to corner him into some brush and hop out of the boat to get him by hand,” said Steve Wright, one of the MassWildlife biologists involved in the rescue effort.

Wright and another biologist spent over an hour crisscrossing Cook Pond to chase after the injured bird. Waiting on shore with a large net was city animal control supervisor Cynthia Berard-Cadima, who said she was relieved the wounded animal was finally caught.

“I cried over there, I was so happy,” she said. “I started getting calls about this on Friday and I’ve been worrying about him every day.”

The goose was first reported to officials in Tiverton last week and then to officials in Fall River on Friday. Though animal control officers in both towns tried repeatedly to catch the animal during the last week, it was consistently able to get away.

Given the animal’s injury and the size of the arrow, Wright said he was surprised to see the goose was able to fly so well when he tried catching it.

“That arrow looks like it’s going through the front part of the breast meat so it’s not hitting any of the bones for his wings,” he said. “He’s actually able to fly pretty well.”

City resident George Friedlander had been on an errand in Westport when he heard about the ongoing rescue effort. After arriving at Cook Pond, he quickly volunteered his help and jumped into the water without hesitation.

“It’s just water, man,” said Friedlander. “They said they were trying to push it down to the other side so the only way I was going to get it down there logically was if I jumped in the water. That’s where the goose was.”

Though goose hunting is legal in Massachusetts, it can only be done with a permit and during certain times of the year. Canada geese can only be hunted between Sept. 4 and Sept. 21 or between Jan. 15 and Feb. 15. According to Berard-Cadima, the animal caught Wednesday was likely shot in the last two weeks.

Prior to Wednesday’s rescue, Wright said he had been in another part of the state to catch a different bird that had been shot by an arrow.

Now that the animal has been rescued, it will be taken to a wildlife rehabilitation facility for treatment.

“They’ll take him down to a rehab place and if he can be helped they’ll do that and let him free. If not, they’ll have to put him down. But I think he’s going to be OK. He’s in good shape,” said Berard-Cadima.

If the animal can be rehabilitated, it will be brought back to Fall River to be released.