Colorado is well-known around the world for its high quality lamb.

The state ranks third in the nation for sheep and lamb production with 445,000 head.

Lamb is an excellent source of protein, Vitamin B-12, niacin, zinc and a good source of iron.

Look for Colorado lamb at your local farmers’ market, grocery store or at restaurants across the state.

Each month the Colorado Department of Agriculture features a different commodity to highlight the variety and quality of products grown in the state.

Colorado Leg of Lamb

Chef Jason K. Morse, C.E.C., 5280 Culinary, LLC and Ace Hardware Grill Expert

5 lb. Boneless Leg of Lamb, rolled and netted

2 Tbsp. Kosher Salt

1 Tbsp. Ground Black Pepper

1 tsp. Allspice

1 tsp. Cinnamon

1 Tbsp. Granulated Onion

2 Tbsp. Herbs de Provence, dried

4 Tbsp. Olive Oil

2 Tbsp. Fresh Garlic, ground or paste

Preheat oven to 450℉.

Place lamb onto a large cookie sheet and allow to rest at room temperature for 20-25 minutes.

Mix the salt, pepper, allspice, cinnamon, onion and herbs together in a small bowl.

Drizzle the lamb with olive oil and rub all sides to ensure coverage.

Rub lamb with crushed garlic then rub with the spice mixture on all sides and allow to sit for 20 minutes.

Sear the lamb on all sides at 450℉ for approximately 3 minutes per side.

Turn the oven down to 325℉ and continue to cook the lamb until desired doneness.

Cook 20-25 minutes per pound for medium-rare, 145℉ internal temperature.

Remove the lamb from the oven and rest for 10-15 minutes before slicing. The internal temperature of the meat will rise 5-12 degrees while resting.

Enjoy with a glass of Colorado wine such as Tempranillo from BookCliff Vineyards in Boulder, Colo.

This wine is part of the 2018 Colorado Governor’s Cup Collection, which includes wines that best represent Colorado’s wine industry as selected by a panel of national and Colorado wine professionals.

Visit www.coloradoproud.org for a complete list of recipes.