COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Four-time PRCA World Champion Bareback Rider Kaycee Feild is on the road to recovery after getting injured March 30 in the finals at Rodeo Austin (Texas).

Feild, who won four consecutive world titles from 2011-14, had an 87-point ride on Beutler & Son Rodeo’s Nutrena’s Killer Bee but moments after the whistle was injured.

Stephanie Feild, Kaycee’s wife, described what happened on her Instagram story on April 1.

“After the whistle, Kaycee got sat forward and smacked his face on his riggin knocking him unconscious," she wrote. "When he hit the dirt the horse then kicked him on top of his head.

"He is now in ICU with a small brain bleed, a fractured skull, fractured nasal and jaw and concussion. The fractures are small enough surgery is not necessary… along with the bleeding, it’s not spreading at this point, so surgery is also not necessary. With lots of rest we will be heading home to Utah in no time.”

Stephanie elaborated on Kaycee's condition in an interview with ProRodeo Sports News Monday afternoon.

"(Sunday) he looked really well and he was doing good and he had a lot of visitors," she said. "I put a stop to that because he has been so tired and sleeping all day, and that's crucial for his recovery. (Monday) he was a lot more swollen.

"He has a fracture on his jaw, behind his jaw in his nasal cavity, and on his skull he has another fracture, but they are all so small that he doesn't have to have surgery. He's very sore and his left eye is very swollen. He's alert, and when he does wake up he will talk to you.

"He said what happened is the horse kind of got away from him, and he went to sit up and when he sat up it jerked him forward, and the last thing he remembered is he whacked his face and that's what caused the fracture in his jaw. It knocked him out, and when hit the ground he got kicked by the horse in the head.

"He's doing good. He's in really good spirits, and he's ready to go home (to Genola, Utah)."

Kaycee, 32, is being treated at Dell Seton Medical Center in Austin.

"He's still in the ICU, and they have to do brain checks every two hours," Stephanie said. "Once they can lower that from two hours or even to once a day, then they put him in a room, it should be pretty fast. They are thinking maybe Wednesday (April 3) he might be able to be released."

Feild placed second at Rodeo Austin and earned $7,050. Feild is having one of the best seasons of his star-studded career. As of April 1, he was leading the PRCA | RAM World Standings with $111,853.

Feild gave his season earnings a massive jolt by earning a combined $95,167 toward the world standings during the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, The American, and RodeoHouston, the most of any contestant in any event at those three rodeos.

"Kaycee said that everything happens for a reason, and there's a reason he needs to be home," Stephanie said. "He knows he needs to take things slow for a while."

Kaycee and Stephanie have three children, daughter Chaimberlyn, who turns 6 on April 2, son Huxyn, 3, and daughter Remi, 6 months.

A year ago, Field finished seventh in the world standings with $231,445. He finished fourth in the aggregate at the 2018 Wrangler NFR, earning $120,423 over the 10 days in Las Vegas. He is a nine-time qualifier for the Wrangler NFR (2008-15, 2018).