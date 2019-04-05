DENVER – A judge this week approved a plan to end a backlog at the state hospital at Pueblo that has left scores of mentally ill criminal defendants waiting for treatment intended to restore them to competency.

The approval occurred when the judge of the U.S. District Court for Colorado ratified an agreement that contains the plan.

The Pueblo Chieftain reported last month that the agreement was reached to settle a lawsuit against Colorado state mental health agencies.

The lawsuit was filed in 2011 by attorneys for defendants awaiting competency restoration treatment. The lawsuit claimed that the state was violating the constitutional rights of the accused defendants because they were being kept in jail for lengthy periods without a trial.

The defendants are detained in jails around the state until their competency is restored so they can proceed to trial.

The treatment largely has been provided at the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo. It has been unable to keep pace with a required timeframe for admitting the defendants.

Judges overseeing the cases of the defendants have ordered CMHIP's parent agency, the Colorado Department of Human Services, to provide the treatment.

The agreement, known as a Consent Decree, was submitted to Magistrate Judge Nina Y. Wang in Denver for her review and approval of the plan.

A key aspect is to shift treatment of some of the defendants from the Pueblo hospital to community-based mental health facilities in various parts of Colorado.

The plan "requires CDHS to support efforts to get people care that helps divert them from the criminal justice system and to bond out of jail so they can receive treatment" in a community, the department told The Chieftain.

"It also requires CDHS to work with stakeholders statewide to create a roadmap for improving mental health services in Colorado," the department stated.

The decree includes a provision mandating state officials, with input from attorneys representing the detainees, to produce a comprehensive plan for reducing the caseload by January.

CDHS is obligated under the agreement to request money from the Legislature and to support legislation calculated to fulfill the intent of the agreement.

The state's obligations are in effect until 2025, unless the department meets the strictest timeframes specified in the decree earlier. A federal judge retains jurisdiction to enforce the agreement.

