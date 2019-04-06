Pueblo company among US businesses looking out for Trump's threat

At the TR Toppers factory in Pueblo, more than 100 employees stay busy crushing candy, cookies and other sugary items into the flavorful toppings that end up in American favorites, from Dairy Queen sundaes to sprinkled donuts.

Sweet work — and big business. To make it all happen, the Pueblo plant receives over $1 million worth of ingredients each week from suppliers in Mexico.

"So, when I heard President Trump was threatening to close the southern border, it made my hair stand up," said Andrew Lang, chief operating officer the 25-year-old company. "That would cause serious problems for our company."

Colorado auto dealers weren't any happier at the president's threat to "shut the border."

Americans bought 2.6 million vehicles made in Mexico last year, nearly 15 percent of all the vehicles sold in the U.S., according to data from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. General Motors, Ford and other automakers immediately signaled Congress and the White House last week that shutting the border — or hitting Mexican-built vehicles with a high import tariff — would punish U.S. workers every bit as much as Mexico.

The automakers warned such action would quickly lead to closures on the U.S. side of the border as well.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who usually supports the White House, told reporters that pinching down trade with Mexico would have a "catastrophic" effect on the U.S. economy.

Since his initial threat, Trump has stepped back, saying he'll give Mexico a year to find ways to stop people from crossing the border and to reduce the flow of illegal drugs into the U.S.

Lang was relieved by the new message from the White House but wasn't reassured.

"The president changes his mind very quickly," he said. "So, it's a wait-and-see situation."

Lang's not alone in his concern about the White House using U.S.-Mexico trade as a political weapon. Mexico is the second-largest foreign customer for Colorado businesses, getting 17 percent of all the products exported each year.

Only Canada buys more Colorado goods, according to data from the state's Office of Economic Development & International Trade.

A University of Colorado forecast for 2019 reported the state exported $2 billion worth of products to Mexico last year.

The top exports were computers, machinery, medical equipment, beef, hides, beverages, dairy products and animal feed.

Mexico gets 70 percent of all dairy exports from Colorado, while the state's potato growers sold $22 million worth of spuds to Mexican buyers in 2017.

Coming the other direction, the state imported $1.6 billion in goods from that country.

The Trump administration's decision to rewrite the North American Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada has also some negative impacts on exports to Mexico. The university forecast notes that beef exports to Mexico were a growing market for Colorado ranchers, though exports have remained flat for the past two years. Mexico is also buying less pork from U.S. producers in the past two years.

While Colorado wheat growers typically export up to 60 percent of their crop, China used to be the largest foreign buyer. After the U.S. imposition of higher tariffs on Chinese goods, that nation has not bought any Colorado wheat since May 2018.