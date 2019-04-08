Colorado State University-Pueblo will partner with the National Hispanic Institute to present the Colorado Great Debate program for 150 high school students this summer.

The program, which will run June 27 through July 2, is the first part of a three-year leadership curriculum designed to engage and develop youth who demonstrate early promise as community leaders.

The program is designed to help students advance their communications skills, increase their self-confidence in public speaking, and develop critical thinking and analytic skills.

“We’re excited to partner with Colorado State University-Pueblo to launch the Colorado Great Debate,” said Chris Nieto, senior vice president of Strategic Partnerships for the National Hispanic Institute.

He said the program is the launch pad for the institute’s Latino leadership programming.

“We feel that CSU-Pueblo will provide young leaders in this increasingly vital Latino region a home to begin their training,” Nieto said.

Chrissy Holiday, vice president of Enrollment Management, Communication, and Student Affairs at CSU-Pueblo said when CSU-Pueblo was asked to be a host site for the program, officials immediately knew this matched with the school’s vision of becoming the “People's University of the Southwest United States.”

"The Great Debate is an excellent opportunity for CSU-Pueblo to further engage with the community on its path to become the people’s university of the Southwest United States by 2028. We have a long history of being part of NHI events, and we have attended their college-going events across the U.S. for quite some time to promote CSU-Pueblo as a destination for college-going Latino youth.," Holiday said.

"This allows us to bring a stellar leadership experience to the students of Southern Colorado, and show our support both for NHI and students from the local community.

Holiday said the university looks forward to welcoming participants to the Belmont Campus and developing a long-standing relationship with them.

The university is underwriting much of the cost associated with hosting, though the CSU-Pueblo Foundation is helping to seek contributions from the community in order to fully support that effort.

"We are providing the facility meeting and classroom space for the six-day event, and we are working to make sure we can provide the lodging, campus staff support, and meals for all who attend and staff the event for NHI," Holiday said.

"We will also have the opportunity to share information about planning for college with attendees, which matches with our efforts to support youth of Southern Colorado in their quest to find the 4-year college that is the right fit for them.

NHI’s high school programs have 98 percent of participants going on to college and 90 percent of those completing a degree within five years of enrollment."

The institute provides Latino leadership education programs to top-performing high school students in the United States, Mexico, Latin American and South American countries.

amestas@chieftain.com

Twitter: @mestas3517