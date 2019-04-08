Longtime Pueblo resident Frank Hijar is many things.

He’s a family man, a jokester, a U.S. Army veteran, a former steel worker and the son of Mexican immigrants, but perhaps the title that best fits Hijar is that of a storyteller.

Ask Hijar a simple question about his life and philosophies and a wide smile often appears on his face as he remembers a distant memory from his past, launching into a lengthy story complete with vivid recollections of every person, place and setting involved in the tale.

Fortunately for Hijar and those who enjoy his stories, he has many to tell.

And as this past Saturday, he has another anecdote he’ll likely refer back to in the years to come: the day he celebrated his 100th birthday.

Hijar celebrated his birthday Saturday with family and friends but he actually was born on April 2, 1919, in El Paso, Texas.

He moved to Sugar City, Colo., when he was about 3 years old, and learned the value of hard work while helping out on his family’s farm.

The father of five and grandfather of 20 still recalls his first days in Sugar City, especially how his father had promised him a pony and how excited he was to lay eyes on his new horse and companion.

Hijar has many fond memories of his youth, and weaves humor into many of his stories, even those involving important events throughout the course of his life.

For instance, Hijar’s father, Inez Hijar, passed away when Frank was 10 years old. And later on, when his mother began to find comfort in the company of the man who would later become his step-father, she asked Hijar, as well as his younger brother, how they felt about possibly having a new father.

“My mother says, ‘Well your dad passed away,’ and I said yes. And she said, ‘Would you care to have another daddy?’ And she looked at me and I said, ‘Mama, that’s up to you. I don’t know what to tell you. I can’t do the work in the fields.’ So that’s about as much as I said,” Hijar recalled.

She then turned and asked the same question to his 8-year-old brother.

“She turned around to my brother and said, ‘How about you?’ And my brothers says ‘No, I will kill him.’ And she said, ‘Why would you kill him?’ and he said, ‘I don’t like a stepdad.’

“And my step-dad said, ‘Aye caracho! (meaning he was surprised)” Hijar said with a hearty belly laugh.

“I just about fell over the chair!”

Hijar and his wife, Petra, raised their children on the lower East Side in a home that Hijar built by hand.

In describing the home he built, Alicia Martinez, Hijar’s granddaughter, noted, “The house stands strong and sturdy, just like Frank.”

During many of Hijar’s stories, spanning from his time as a supply specialist in the Army during World War II, through his 36 years as a CF&I steel worker, he can barely arrive at the punchline before he breaks out in a chuckle.

The consummate story teller even finds humor on some of his worst days, including a recent occasion during which he fell on ice and broke his ribs.

“I accidentally fell. I walked across the street and slipped on the ice and I didn’t move. Somebody came over and he was a nice gentleman, a big person, and he said, ‘What are you doing? Did you fall?’

“And I said, 'Well, I guess so!'

“So he passed out laughing and so did I.”

Outside of some falls in recent years, Hijar said he still feels pretty good physically.

He’ll likely have many more stories to tell in the days and years to come.

zhillstrom@chieftain.com

Twitter: ZachHillstrom