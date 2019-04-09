Ethel M. Klusman, 98, of Shiloh, Ill., passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019. She was born on Aug. 20, 1920, in La Junta, Colo., to Dan and Nessie (nee Brockert) Klusman.

Ethel was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in O'Fallon, Ill. She enjoyed doing ceramics, was a Meals on Wheels volunteer, an avid pinochle card player, and she loved her pets.

She is survived by many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dan and Nessie (nee Brockert) Klusman.

Memorial donations can be made to Heartland Hospice, 333 Salem Place, Suite 150, Fairview Heights, Ill., and Belleville Area Humane Society at bahspets.org.

Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at the Bent County Cemetery in Las Animas.

Online condolences may be made at www.PeacockFH.com. Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home & Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.