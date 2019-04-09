James L. White, 76, passed away peacefully April 6, 2019. Jim was born Oct. 2, 1942, to James L. and Irene (Timmons) White in Pueblo, Colo. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Beverly (who he affectionately called Rabbit) and had been friends with since they were 14; three sons, Randy (Linda) White, Victor (Paulette) White and Warren (Noelle) White; grandchildren, Matt, Zach, Micaela, Austin, Carly, Megan, Andrew and Cole (deceased); and great-grandson, Quinton. Jim was truly a loved husband, father, grandfather, friend and mentor. We'll sincerely miss him! Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Celebration of life, 10 a.m. Thursday, April 11, in the Montgomery & Steward Chapel. In lieu of food and flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Shriner's Hospital for Children or charity of your choice. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com