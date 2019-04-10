Kerry Hartshorn was honored during the annual Bent-Prowers Cattle & Horse Growers Association banquet, April 6 at the Equine Arena at Lamar Community College.

Hartshorn, of Granada, was selected as the association's prestigious Honorary Life Member Award recipient.

"(Hartshorn) is persistent, dedicated and humble," according to Milton Rink, the 2018 award recipient, who made the presentation.

He said Hartshorn's quiet diligence and foresight helped to make Bent-Prowers and CCA membership unified. Hartshorn was an active cattlemen board member, junior advisor and, finally, president of Bent-Prowers Cattle & Horse Growers in 2001.

In addition to the cattlemen's board, Hartshorn was instrumental in starting a first responder's service in the Granada area, plus he served on the Granada Pride Committee, the Granada School Board and East Prowers County Weed District. He is a past recipient of the Prowers County Humanitarian Award and JC Outstanding Coloradoan Award.

Hartshorn, along with his wife, Shawna, are still actively farming and ranching in the Granada area, where they raised two sons, Kyle and Matthew, and one daughter, Mariah.

Harshorn's surprise honor highlighted the eening, which drew about 120 ag supporters from across Southeast Colorado.

The night also included cowboy punch bowl, auction and entertainment.

Clyde Chess of Rush shared his award-winning cowboy poetry during the prime rib supper.

the auction, which included framed artwork and signs, 25/7 Media radio advertising, a roping dummy, Colorado Mills gift baskets and a stained-glass window, raised about $2,300 for Bent-Prowers Endowment Trust.

Sponsors included 25/7 Media, Carrizo Stone LLC, Colorado Mills Inc., Community State Bank, Farm Credit of Southern Colorado, hecTire Repair, La Junta Livestock Commission, McClave State Bank and Olive Street Station.

Outgoing President Matt Neuhold of Lamar presented the traveling buckle to incoming President Amber Freouf, of Bristol.

Breouf takes over the helm of the 200-member association, which was named for the original southern counties of the then-Colorado Territory.

Neuhold, in turn, was given a custom-made buckle set for his service to the association, which now serves the Baca, Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero and Prowers counties agricultural community.

The Southeast Colorado Junior Cattlemen also held its annual meeting on April 6, and sponsored the social hour to raise scholarship funds. Quade Malon, of Wiley, was named the 2019 scholarship recipient.