Water in the West summit rescheduled

The Colorado State University System has rescheduled the Water in the West Symposium to Nov. 6-7 at Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center, 6700 N. Gaylord Rockies Blvd., in Aurora.

Originally scheduled for March 13-14, the symposium had to be postponed due to a winter storm that led to cancelled flights of key speakers and shut down schools, governments and businesses across Colorado. The symposium agenda in November is expected to be similar to the original program.

Local food summit coming up in Salida

Guidestone Colorado is getting ready to host its annual "AgriSummit," a day-long event filled with networking, discussion and learning about local food production and agritourism in the heart of the Rockies.

The event will be held Friday, April 19, in Salida at the SteamPlant Event Center with the preceding day dedicated to area farm tours.

There will also be a meet-and-greet with Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg, which is free and open to the public, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Soulcraft Brewing. More details can be found at online at Guidestone Colorado(dot)org.

Funding your Food Business



Many food and agricultural entrepreneurs call Colorado home, and they often have questions about funding their businesses. The Colorado Department of Agriculture is hosting a funding workshop as part of its “Breakfast with the Pros” series, 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. April 26 at the Colorado Department of Agriculture, 305 Interlocken Parkway, in Broomfield,



The half-day workshop is perfect for businesses and producers looking to find more funding opportunities in the food and agriculture industry. The agenda includes topics such as grant prospects and the application process and other funding resources.



Guest speakers include representatives from Jefferson County Health and Human Services, Colorado Enterprise Fund, United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development, Four Points Energy Bars and other experts from within the industry.



Registration is $20 per person and includes the program, workshop materials and a full breakfast. Online pre-registration is required, and processing fees for electronic checks and credit card orders apply. Seating is limited and space is expected to fill fast.



For complete agendas, more information and to register, visit coloradoproud.org or contact Danielle Trotta at 303-869-9176.



Taking on anaplasmosis

A research grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for nearly $1.2 million is supporting work at Kansas State University toward combating a disease that affects cattle in the U.S. and globally.

The project focuses on optimizing antimicrobial use to control active infection of the parasitic pathogen that causes anaplasmosis in cattle. Researchers hope that by looking at three different chlortetracycline treatment protocols, they can eventually provide practical recommendations to FDA as well as to cattle producers.

K-State's College of Veterinary Medicine will host a symposiumm on bovine anaplasmosis May 20 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Manhattan.