In brief

Chile Fest, Riverwalk project honored at state conference

Pueblo came away with two major awards at an annual statewide conference on downtown development.

The Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival along with the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo improvement project were among the Governor's Awards of Excellence winners at the annual Downtown Colorado Inc. conference that began Tuesday and concluded Friday in Aspen. Pueblo hosted the statewide conference in 2016.

The Chile Festival was presented with a Governor's Awards for Downtown Excellence for Best Event, Festival or Recurring Activity.

The award comes as the festival gets ready to celebrate its 25th anniversary on Sept. 20-22. Founded and organized by the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, the event now spans 10 blocks and regularly draws more than 100,000 visitors. A quarter-century ago, the first event covered about a block and drew fewer than 3,000.

The Riverwalk project and the Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority, the lead agency overseeing the project on behalf of the city and numerous other groups, were presented with a Governor’s Award for Downtown Excellence for Best Urban Renewal Project.

On May 3, a ribbon cutting ceremony will take place for a key part of the Riverwalk project: the expansion of the Pueblo Convenion Center to include an exhibit hall, the PBR Sport Performance Center, a Welcome Center/PBR Fan Zone and parking garage.

On May 11, a rededication of the convention center's expanded Medal of Honor Memorial will take place.

Construction will continue through the summer on another key part of the project: the Gateway Plaza outdoor activities area.

Each year, the statewide conference honors notable projects with its Governor's Awards for Downtown Excellence. For the first time, the conference this year waited to announce the list of winners until the awards ceremony. This year's awards ceremony took place Thursday. Multiple projects can receive the award in each category.

J.C/ Penney hosts Avengers chidlren's craft event today

Children can receive and decorate a free Marvel Avengers cinch bag from 11 a.m. to noon today at the J.C. Penney store at the Pueblo Mall as part of the retailer's celebration of the upcoming release of the movie Marvel Avengers: Endgame. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Adults in attendance will receive coupons for 10 percent off store purchases and a bonus coupon for 20 percent off Hasbro toys, including Marvel-brand toys.

Avengers: Endgame is set for release April 25.

Business briefs are compiled from staff reports and Chieftain wire services.