In an effort to combat the effects of suicide among all age groups in Pueblo County, Heather Pelser and Amy Hartman have begun forming the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Pueblo County (SPCPC).

The coalition, said both Pelser and Hartman, will consist of people from various organizations in Pueblo including the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, Pueblo Community Health Center, Colorado State University-Pueblo and local law enforcement.

“We were inspired by an effort that’s going on at the state level,” Hartman, director of the Acute Treatment Center at Health Solutions, said. “There’s a group of individuals that have joined and refer to themselves as the Colorado National Collaborative.”

A federal substance abuse program, SAMSA, and the Center for Disease Control have connected at the state level, identifying six Colorado counties to focus on suicide prevention.

Pueblo is one of those six counties, and was chosen prior to the attorney general’s report.

RELATED STORY: Survey shows youth resources needed in Pueblo.

The first major step in SPCPC’s process is making sure the coalition can be sustained.

“We don’t want it to be something that dwindles out eventually,” Pelser, the youth suicide prevention coordinator for El Paso and Pueblo Counties, said.

One of the coalition’s major partnerships is the Department of Public Health and Environment. Staff members inside Health Solutions and the health department both have agreed to members of the coalition.

“We also want to involve individuals representing Pueblo County who may not be attached to an agency or organization but are passionate and have the time and energy to get behind this and help anyway they can,” Hartman said.

Collectively, the coalition will focus on six pillars of suicide prevention established by the state: improving connectedness; increasing economic stability; providing education, training and awareness; improving access to responsive care; lethal means safety; and postvention.

ON THE BRINK: Daniel Jaramillo was headed toward suicide until friends intervened.

“We want to take those six pillars and form work groups around each of those six pillars,” Pelser said. “Within those pillars, we’re going to look at each age group, the LGBTQ community, as well as veterans. We’ll look at strengths. We’ll identify what we need and what we need to bolster to fill in those pillars as much as we can to have a comprehensive strategy for all age groups.”

Though early, Hartman and Pelser feel education and training, as well as the postvention piece are areas that need bolstering in Pueblo County.

Educating and training people on how to talk to others about suicide is a major issue.

Currently, Pelser holds a QPR training where adults can learn to talk about youth who may be considering suicide.

“It’s a free, 60-90 minute training and it’s about how we can connect with kids,” she said. “Kids want to talk to adults but they don’t want them to overreact and don’t want them to underreact. They wanted to be talked to and heard instead of just being shuffled off to the hospital.”

QPR trainings offer adults safe, meaningful ways to establish those types of conversations.

Pelser and Hartman agree that the first major step in reducing completed suicides is by simply being more open about needing help.

“I think stigma is a big piece,” Pelser said. “We have to start talking. Suicide is something that elicits a lot of fear in somebody and a lot of shame. When people start talking about and feel like it’s OK to say, ‘I’m not doing OK right now,’ we can reach out to get the help we need instead of burying that deep inside where it just becomes hopeless.”

llyons@chieftain.com

Twitter: @luke_lyons14