James P. "Jimmy" "Big Jim" Deluca, passed away April 8, 2019. Visitation for Jim will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 26, 2019, at St. Mark's Catholic Church. A full obituary can be found at www.olingerchapelhill.com