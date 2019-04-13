Sarah Shaw Van Dyke, passed away unexpectedly on April 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her son, Mark; and daughter-in-law, Marcie. She is survived by her husband, of 53 years, Mark; sons, Mike (Sara) and Mario (Mandy); and daughter-in-law, Deana. The joy of her life were her grandchildren, Amanda (Logan), Austin (Kristina), Reese, Mira, and Maeve. Sarah was born in 1945, and lived in Pueblo her whole life. Her love of dance started at the age of 6 with her teacher and mentor Nelda Johnson. She graduated from Centennial High School in 1963, and opened Sarah Shaw Dance Studio with 35 students charging a dollar a lesson. She spent her life tap dancing. If you asked her, her studio was about giving students the confidence to stand on stage and always do their best in life. Her studio was and always will be about "Friends Forever". In the words of one of her students, "She taught me not only the importance of pointed toes and a bright smile but also the importance of kindness, inclusion, compassion, self-discipline, respect, and teamwork. She was someone who poured love into me daily." Sarah touched the lives of thousands of kids throughout her 56 years of teaching. If you asked her what she was most proud of, she would say being a mom to three successful children and grandma to five grandkids. She danced her last class on March 15th but her legacy will live on through the thousands of lives she touched. A celebration of her life will take place at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Memorial Hall with a reception to follow at the Pueblo Convention Center. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Marcie Van Dyke Memorial Nursing Scholarship at the CSU-Pueblo Foundation. "Friends Forever". Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org