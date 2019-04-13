Kay (Crocombe) Enabnit, 64, passed away April 10, 2019, in Aurora, Colo.. Sharon was born May 28, 1954, in Pueblo. She graduated from South High School. She married Jonathan Enabnit ton July 26, 1975. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Kenny and Irene Crocombe; her brother, Ron Crocombe; brother-in-law, Jeromiah Iowa; in-laws, Beverly and Keith Keim. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Jonathan Enabnit; siblings, Larry (Karla) Crocombe and Robin Hopkins. Sharon also was a much loved aunt and great-aunt. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.tgmccarthy.com.



