Democrat joins large field running for U.S. Senate

Democrat Andrew Romanoff says that polls show voters want a Democrat to replace U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., in 2020 and Romanoff intends to be that new senator.

Romanoff, a former state speaker of the House, met with a small group of Pueblo Democrats on Saturday, and City Councilman Ray Aguilera asked whether Gardner was beatable. Romanoff answered the Republican has lost support with voters and he claimed that polls show he'd lose to even an unnamed Democrat.

Romanoff pointed to Gardner's support for President Donald Trump's administration is the reason.

"I disagree with the president on almost every issue you can name," he said. "When the Senate voted to overturn Trump's emergency declaration on the Mexico border, there were 12 Republicans who stood up and voted against the administration, but Cory wasn't one of them."

That's true, but Gardner was among the Republican senators who voted for a federal budget deal earlier this year that didn't include money for a border wall — and the first Republican to declare he would defy the White House.

In his comments Saturday, Romanoff targeted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell more than Gardner. He insisted there is bipartisan support for comprehensive immigration reform in the Senate but that McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, wouldn't let such legislation come to the floor.

Most recently, McConnell declared that Republicans would stand up against "socialism" — meaning Democratic initiatives.

"I'm a capitalist," Romanoff said. "But McConnell should look around and see how much the public wants to protect programs like Social Security and Medicare."

He said Republicans are labeling Democratic initiatives as "socialism" to scare GOP voters. That includes the Green New Deal that would replace fossil fuels with renewable energy. Romanoff noted the Vestas wind turbine factory south of Pueblo.

"This city is a perfect example of a community that has seen the growth and future of renewable power," he said. "The fact is, the Republican leadership in the Senate has no plan at all to move the country forward."

Romanoff, 52, is part of a growing field of Democrats wanting to challenge Gardner next year. Former state Sen. Mike Johnston, of Denver, has announced. Other well-known Democrats include former state House Speaker Crisanta Duran, former U.S. Attorney John Walsh and even U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter.

There are five largely unknowns who have already declared: Trish Zornio, Dustin Leitzel, Keith Pottratz, and Lorena Garcia.

Romanoff is also well-known to Pueblo voters. He served eight years in the state House, the last four as House speaker. But he lost a 2010 Democratic primary to U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and a 2014 race to U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman, R-Colo.

For the past four years, he's been executive director of Mental Health Colorado, a nonprofit agency. He left that job this year to run for the Senate.

