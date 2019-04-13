Pueblo native a veteran Democratic campaigner.

Pueblo native Tara Trujillo, a veteran Democratic staffer, is directing Andrew Romanoff's campaign for U.S. Senate.

Romanoff, a former Denver state legislator and speaker of the House, announced Trujillo's hiring last week.

"She brings an extraordinary set of skills to this job and, just as important, a deep commitment to the people of Colorado," Romanoff said in a statement.

Trujillo has a long history of working for Democratic lawmakers in both Denver and Washington, D.C.

She is a former press secretary for Rep. John Salazar and later for Sen. Mark Udall. She then joined President Barack Obama's administration.

Most recently she worked for the Save the Children Action Network before joining Romanoff's campaign.

For his part, Romanoff is joining a growing field of Democrats who want to challenge Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., next year.

Romanoff served in the state House for four terms, two as speaker. In 2010, he challenged then newly-appointed Sen. Michael Bennet in the Democratic primary but lost.

In 2014 he was an unsuccessful challenger to then-Rep. Mike Coffman, R-Colo.

Until recently, he was the director of Mental Health Colorado, a nonprofit advocacy organization.

