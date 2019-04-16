Police were looking for a small pickup truck, possibly white, on Tuesday night following a South Pueblo shooting in which a man was wounded.

Police Sgt. Franklyn Ortega said police were called about 9:20 p.m.to a report of shots-fired in the 700 block of Palmer Avenue.

Ortega said an uncooperative man was found.

"He had a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital," said Ortega. "It looks like he is going to live but we have an officer stationed at the hospital to get condition updates."

While the victim would not help police, Ortega said officers had several leads and were seeking the small pickup truck, possibly white, and driven by a woman.

In addition, Ortega said video was providing some leads in the probe. He asked the public with pertinent information to contact police

Man arrested after being tossed from home

Officers responding to a report of a fight with weapons arrested a Pueblo man on suspicion of second-degree burglary Tuesday.

Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of North Hudson Avenue, where a male party said he had been attacked, and weapons were involved.

The victim informed dispatch that he had "thrown an unknown male out the window" because he was brandishing a knife. That male, later identified as Joel A. Duran, 35, allegedly fled with the knife in his hand. He was later contacted at the scene and arrested on the burglary charge. He also had two warrants.

Along with the knife, a wooden cane was taken into evidence.

Car fire

Arson is suspected in a fire that damaged a 2005 Dodge Neon in the 900 block of West 11th Street Monday.

The blaze had been extinguished by firefighters upon an officer's arrival. A fire department captain told police arson is suspected "since there appeared to be an accelerate that started the fire from the front seat." Billowing black smoke and orange fire were observed coming from the Neon's interior, with the driver's seat totally destroyed.

Burglary

A juvenile is suspected of causing $15,000 to a home in the 1000 block of East 10th Street during a burglary reported Sunday.

A $400 water heater was taken from the home, with the type of damage it sustained not specified in the report.

Vehicle thefts

A white/black 1993 Acura valued at $2,000 went missing Monday from the 100 block of Penwood Lane.

From the Red Creek Springs Mobile Home Park Friday, a Pueblo County Sheriff's Office deputy investigated the theft of a silver 2012 Dodge Journey valued at $9,000. The owner of the vehicle was out of town at the time of the crime, which was reported by a neighbor.

On Monday, a deputy was told a 2016 Ice Bear scooter valued at $4,000 was stolen from an unspecified location in the county.

Arrests

Eddie E. Fields, 43, no specified address, was arrested Monday on a felony no-bond parole hold warrant.

Kevin W. Johnson, 56, of the 2200 block of Cartier Avenue, was arrested Monday on suspicion of escape. He also was placed on a parole hold, with no bail set.

Brian D. Canning, 33, of the 800 block of Abriendo Avenue, was arrested Monday on two no-bond out-of-state felony fugitive of justice warrants.

Ronald S.J. Angster III, 36, of Elm Street, was arrested Monday on suspicion of menacing with a deadly weapon. He also was placed on a parole hold, with no bail set.

Cricket Duarte, 38, of the 1000 block of Ruppel Street, was arrested Monday on a warrant for theft from person and booked into Pueblo County jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Samantha E. Martinez, 37, of Avondale, was arrested Monday on a warrant for second-degree burglary-dwelling and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

.