I've been a journalist in various positions throughout Southern Colorado for 15 years. In that time, there were lots of great interview subjects, many that were inspiring and even life-changing.

But my current project is perhaps the most enjoyable I've ever undertaken.

This month, The Pueblo West View began its series of historical articles exploring the history of Pueblo West, in honor of the community's 50th anniversary. We plan to keep it up until Pueblo West's birthday in September, and there's no shortage of stories to choose from. On a notebook in my office, my to-do list for historical stories is up 40 – and counting. We probably won't get to all of them, but we're certainly going to try.

Thus far, it's been a great combination of talking to Pueblo West's oldest residents, some of which have lived in the community for 45 years or more, and thumbing through dusty boxes of old pictures and article clippings. I'll tell you, I've had more than my fair share of sneezes as 30-year-old dust finds its way into my nose.

This week, we explored the history of the Pueblo Reservoir, which served as the centerpiece of the planned community of Pueblo West in the early 1970s. We also looked into the history of Pueblo West's oldest churches, the Ecumenical Church of Pueblo West and the Pueblo West Baptist Church. Give them both a read, as it's interesting history.

The last two weeks, we've looked in to Swallows – not the school, but the ghost town – and the basic founding of Pueblo West as a resort community, before it turned into the independent-minded suburb (and some would contend that "s-word") that it is today.

I've discovered folders of old photos and exhaustive press clippings in the back room of The Pueblo Chieftain offices, the air filled with the distinctive smell of half-century-old newspapers.

I've looked at photos and slides collected by Amy Gasperetti and staff at the Pueblo West Chamber of Commerce, much of which were the originals used by The Pueblo West News, Pueblo West's first "newspaper" which was more of a public relations publication by Pueblo West's founders to tout the growing new community. But those provide one heck of a social history of the community.

I've dug through the archives at The Pueblo Library and the Pueblo West Library, using rubber gloves to handle old photos that chronicle the area before Pueblo West was even a concept.

Residents have popped up to share old brochures and memorabilia advertising the Pueblo West resort community. But more than any artifacts, the most rewarding part thus far has been those conversations with old residents.

Susie Morgan, still a Pueblo West resident, was on McCulloch's staff when Pueblo West began in 1969, and later served as an employee with Pueblo West Metro District as the community moved beyond its resort-community roots. Over coffee, she shared stories and people with me that I'd otherwise had never known about.

I haven't met some of these folks yet, but I'm beyond excited to do so.

It's immensely enjoyable, not only because it's in my job description to do this, but more to learn about the community that I'd called home off and on for almost my entire life. I remember when handfuls of people were here, and our only taste of nearby civilization was the scant convenience store or hardware store. But I was a tiny little kid back then, and with every conversation, I'm filling in the holes of that kid's memories.

I'm excited for the next four months of filling in those holes even further.

Anthony Sandstrom, The View's associate editor, is a Pueblo West resident who has roots in the community dating back to 1980. In addition to serving as editor, he is also the sports reporter for The View. To contribute ideas or news tips, email him at asandstrom@chieftain.com.