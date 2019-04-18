This article was updated at 1:54 p.m. with commentary from District 70 superintendent Ed Smith.

A threat made by a student to "shoot up" Pueblo West High School and/or killing himself will result in an increased security presence at Pueblo West schools Thursday. Parents of District 70 students from Pueblo West were notified of the situation via a robo-call and e-mail Thursday morning.

According to the robo-call, a student threatened to cause a school shooting in a post on Snapchat. The student and his parents were contacted by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, and it was determined that the student has no access to any weapons.

However, as a precaution, Pueblo West High School had an expanded security force on-site and an exterior lockdown will be in effect in all area schools. Community access was limited Thursday in Pueblo West schools due to the lockdown.

"At this time, the overnight threat has been determined to not be credible and has been fully investigated," the call said.

Reports of the threat were received through the Safe2Tell service, a Colorado program which allows individuals to anonymously report threats that could potentially endanger students.

District 70 superintendent Ed Smith said that, even if such reports are found to be not credible, safety of students is key.

"If we are going to err," Smith said, "we will always err on the side of safety."

asandstrom@chieftain.com

Twitter: @ASandstromView