“In terms of prestige, Threlkeld is at the top,” said David Salay, one of seven candidates in the running for the annual prize awarded to Colorado State University - Pueblo’s top senior.

The Threlkeld Prize for Excellence was created in memory of the late Budge Threlkeld, a former professor and administrator at CSU-Pueblo. In past years, a pool of seniors were nominated for this award by faculty and staff, but this year is the first that graduating students were able to apply. The large group of applicants was slimmed down through several waves, beginning with the application process, moving on to a review of recommendation letters and ending with a timed interview.

David Salay is a Pueblo West High School alumnus and is on track to graduate magna cum laude from CSU-P with a degree in computer information systems and a minor in leadership studies. With his degree, Salay seeks to provide a “new and innovative technology ecosystem” for the community, saying, “Pueblo has always been about traditionalism, but it can still adapt to change and should monopolize on those chances when offered.”

The Threlkeld Prize is awarded to a senior who demonstrates work ethic, a commitment to change, and drive on and off campus. Salay is often found devoting time to volunteer service, cocurricular activities and his tech company, Nebulonic Softworks, which he owns and runs with a partner.

Despite his countless hours spent at the Healy Center, President’s Leadership Program, IT departments on campus, or with his own business, Salay advises against always saying yes.

“Committing to everything can be draining and you have to have a balance in your life,” said Salay. “Which I do not.”

Salay does not know where the success of his and his co-partner’s business will take them, but he does know one thing: “If we do expand, always bringing it back home to Pueblo will be a nice touch.”

The Threlkeld Prize for Excellence winner will be announced at the Student Involvement and Leadership Awards at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24 in the Occhiato Student Center Ballroom. The winner will receive a stipend and the first diploma during the Commencement Ceremonies.

