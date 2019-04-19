CANON CITY — The Fremont County Community Concert Association is set to wrap up its season with a Denver Brass 5 performance slated for 2 p.m. April 28 at Canon City High School, 1313 College Ave.

The five-member band will perform jazz and classical music ranging from the energetic “William Tell Overture” and breathtaking “Nessun Dorma” from Turandot, to a Big Band Bash that includes “String of Pearls,” “I’m Getting Sentimental Over You” and “Pennsylvania Six-Five Thousand.”

The Denver Brass 5 is a recital quintet made up of musicians from the larger Denver Brass band. All of the members of Denver Brass 5 are full-time professional musicians and educators who teach at local universities or in their own private brass studios.

Adult tickets are $10, while students are admitted free of charge.

