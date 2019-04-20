The area around the interchange at State Highway 47 and Troy Avenue to the southeast of Colorado State University-Pueblo has suffered from neglect for years.

Recognizing the need, the city of Pueblo, students from Colorado State University-Pueblo and the Keep Pueblo Beautiful Association are set to team up to restore the space that serves as a primary entrance to the university. The area has a bridge nearby with on- and off-ramps.

On Monday night, the Pueblo City Council considers an ordinance to establish a restoration and landscaping project for the area that would transfer $20,000 from its contingencies account. An additional $4,575 from city streetscape program contributions also would go toward the project, as well as a $4,500 donation from the Keep Pueblo Beautiful Association.

The SH 47 and Troy Avenue interchange landscape was constructed by the Colorado Department of Transportation in 2000.

City officials said the area's landscape has suffered neglect due to deferred maintenance and a lack of designated maintenance funds.

The project was identified by the city as a highly visible blighted area that has the potential to once again be a gateway to the CSU-Pueblo campus and nearby neighborhoods in Belmont and the East Side.

Steven Meier, the city's director of planning and community development, said the city formed a partnership with CSU-Pueblo and the Keep Pueblo Beautiful Association to cleanup and renovate the area.

Meier said the project will have two phases — the first would begin Thursday if council members approve the funds for the work Monday night.

"They're going to be cleaning up that area, cleaning out all of the dead stuff, the dead shrubs and putting in new landscaping on the lower level," Meier said. "The college will send over some students to help and make that area look nice for graduation, which is in the first week of May."

The existing irrigation system at the interchange would be upgraded as part of the project as well.

The focus of the second phase would consist of the same type of work on the upper levels of the on- and off-ramps near the interchange, Meier said. It also would possibly include repainting the overpass.

