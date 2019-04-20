High-schoolers favor modernization over tradition, panel says.

In the ongoing discussion and debate on the future landscape of Pueblo City Schools (D60), emotionally driven upholding of the status quo is often a familiar theme.

Whether in alumni associations, parent groups or advocates for the communities that host schools, the potential that the city's four-high school model might change — in light of declining enrollment and limited funds to repair aging buildings — continues to spur concern and uneasiness.

Presently on the table are a pair of reconfiguration options that would see the district close all four existing high schools in favor of two new 2,000 student-capacity facilities — or, as an alternative, retain the four-high school model, with a new school to replace East High School.

Pending feedback from property owners and discussions with the district's financial advisor, the D60 board is expected to formally approve one of those options in anticipation of placing a bond question before voters in November.

Centennial High educator Mike Palumbo was a member of a combined community stakeholder group tasked with narrowing down the proposals presented in MOA Architects' master plan and facilities assessment.

Arriving at that decision, he recently told the D60 board, "was the most frustrating thing I've been a part of, and I've been a teacher for 29 years."

No stranger to Pueblo high school tradition — "I played or coached in 20 Bell Games" — Palumbo added, "it's hard to convince people that their feelings, traditions and memories are not going to fix our buildings."

If a high school is closed in favor of new construction, students — perhaps more than any other stakeholder group —would be most affected. For that reason, a selection of young scholars were a part of the stakeholder group process, with additional feedback on the reconfiguration options solicited from a high school focus group.

In assessing input provided by those students, Superintendent Charlotte Macaluso noted that when it comes to potential school closures, young people are looking toward the future rather than back at the past.

"Our students really are future- and solution-focused," Macaluso said. "They didn't see it as a loss like our adults did. They see it as an opportunity. They're very much interested in equity. So, the theme among our students was very different thinking than the broader community."

At the board's invitation, three of the high-schoolers who took part in the stakeholder and focus groups offered their views on a new district layout.

"Given the numbers we've been provided, the two-school option makes the most fiscal sense and has the long-term success of Pueblo high school students in mind," said Cole Johnson, a junior at Central High School. Johnson cautioned, though, that the "emotional element and traditions" attached to the four high schools must not be overlooked if voters are going to be asked to approve a bond.

Johnson compared discussions on potential high school closures with a "food fight," marred by name-calling and orders for one high school to be shuttered over another.

"There's no real progress being made," he continued. "So, with the two-high school option: Yes, you would close all four schools — but everyone has an equal amount of skin in the game. All the kids are benefiting from this."

Maya Maes-Johnson, a Centennial High School junior, said a positive takeaway from the student focus group is "how adaptive our students are to change and to new ideas. Whatever plan is decided upon, if a bond is passed, it will be a long-term decision. Many students I talked to have expressed the importance of a plan that will not simply be a Band-Aid fix.

"This was the primary concern of a four-high school plan: Students felt it might not be the best long-term option. Students value their schools, and no one wants to see their school close; no one wants to lose valuable traditions. And students understand how valuable a four-high school system has been for this community. But there does come a point in time where we must consider how our stagnation and our tradition might hinder the opportunities of our students. So, we really want what's best for our Pueblo students."

In his remarks, South High School sophomore Quinn Zabukovic told the board that as a decision is made, the student voice must be considered.

"A lot of people were surprised it wasn't the four-high school option," he said. "But to me, that shows that students are more interested in getting a luxurious, brand-new school than having their four-school tradition, which may not be all students — but from the group, that's what it was.

"Students are the future of this town — and if we want Pueblo to grow, it is imperative that you encourage students to stay in Pueblo. And that starts with a good education. With the option decision, curriculum changes with new schools need to take place. You can just build the new schools, and that's nice. But, along with these new schools, you're going to need to upgrade your curriculum to a truly state-of-the-art curriculum."

