The Robert H. Rawlings Foundation has given the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center $200,000 for the buildout of the lower level of the Buell Children’s Museum for use as a Learning Center.

The project is expected to break ground in the fall with an anticipated completion date in 2020.

Officials said the project will create more programming space for the primary use of music classes, but with the capability to host an array of activities.

With this renovation, the Arts Center can increase the capacity of its Friday Arts Academy program, as well as create a new rental space. The Learning Center will hold up to 30 students per class period. The project also will provide room for storage of instruments.

Last year, the Arts Center hosted more than 11,700 participants in education classes.

“The Arts Center is grateful for this opportunity which will further its mission through the creation of a music and learning center,” said Jim Richerson, CEO of the Arts Center.

Design work is being carried out by HGF Architects of Pueblo, the Arts Center’s architects since the facility was created in 1972.

