The City of La Junta's final T.E.A.M. Academy meeting took place Wednesday, and it consisted of presentations by La Junta Fire Department Chief Joey Gacnik and La Junta Police Department Chief Todd Quick.



The city has conducted T.E.A.M. Academy on a weekly basis since mid-March to educate citizens and city officials about the various departments of local government.



Gacnik's presentation focused on reviewing the different classes of fires, types of extinguishing agents deployed against them, and a step-by-step guide on how to operate a common fire extinguisher.

Quick's presentation featured a tour of the police department's training range, including a look at the simunitions course, where officers practice drills, and a simulation room, where officers train to operate in high-stress situations and learn to identify threats.



There are four standard classes of fire, according to Gacnik: Class A, common combustible fire; Class B, ignitable liquid fire; Class C, energized electrical equipment fire; and Class D, combustible metals fire.



Likewise, there are fire extinguishers using specific fire retardant agents that are suited to deal with one class of fire or another. Nowadays, it's common for one type of fire extinguisher to be suited for multiple types of fire, Gacnik explained.



Gacnik told attendees that he would train them on how to identify and use a fire extinguisher properly so they won't freeze up or panic should the need arise to use one.



"When you're faced with a real emergency, your mind's going to go to one of three places," said Gacnik. "You've got 'upstairs.' That's where you do your real critical, analytical, 5 percent thinking. You're really in-depth, you're really focused. That's like, laser-focused."



Then there is the "ground level," Gacnik said, where people spend most of their time. Driving to work, filing mail, going about one's average day, that's all ground level consciousness.

But then there is what Gacnik called the "basement."



"The basement is where your mind goes when you are faced with an emergency and you're literally terrified," Gacnik said. "If you've ever had a basement moment, then you know what I'm talking about.



"I've had a basement (moment), and it was like nothing I ever want to experience again in my life. So we're going to teach you these things so that when you hit the basement, you don't have to think. It's already built in."



The National Fire Protection Association mandates that all fire extinguishers manufactured after 1986 have placards displaying one or more of the universal fire class symbol labels, according to Gacnik.



Nearly any material could be considered a Class A common combustible, said Gacnik.



"(A triangle is) what you're going to see on the side of the extinguisher. That's how you know in the heat of the moment that you're grabbing the right extinguisher for the right fire. It shows a trash can on fire. What's in a trash can? Everything. It shows a little camp fire. Logs. That's all. Class A, common combustible."



Class B fire materials are ignitable liquids. They include diesel, kerosene and alcohol, and the universal symbol for Class B is a box or a square.



Class C, energized electrical equipment, include computers, paper shredders, televisions, microwaves and refrigerators. Essentially, anything that is plugged into a power source and receiving electrical energy is a Class C material. However, if that power source is disconnected or cut off by being unplugged or having an electrical breaker shut off, the Class C material becomes a Class A material because of the lack of electrical energy.



Class C fires are represented by a circle.



Class D, combustible metal fires, are less common, said Gacnik. However, some of the most common combustible metals are right under our noses everyday.



"Unless you're driving like a 1960 Mustang that's made out of steel, chances are you're going to have some combustible metal under the hood of your car," said Gacnik. "Magnesium, titanium - super strong, ultra lightweight. That's where you're going to find those combustible metals."



The symbol for a Class D fire extinguisher is a star.



The extinguishing agents deployed against any fire will vary depending on the fire's class, Gacnik said.

Water, dry chemicals, dry powder and aqueous-film-forming foam are the standard fire extinguishing agents. Water is the most common agent in use because of its cooling properties.



"It's readily available," said Gacnik. "It's the most common extinguishing agent that we in the fire service use."



Most simply, fire is hot while water is cold.



"You put them together, usually water's going to win, depending on how much of each you've got," said Gacnik. "The reason we use water to help us cool the fire is its expansion rate from a liquid to a gas."



A single gallon of water expands to 1,700 times its liquid volume when it is converted into a gaseous state, said Gacnik. Because of this rapid expansion, a small amount of water can put out a large fire.



Dry chemicals are another agent capable of extinguishing fires. Dry chemicals typically work on Class A, B and C fires, said Gacnik, and fire extinguishers commonly utilize dry chemical agents.

Aqueous film forming foam is another agent used to extinguish fires. Because it employs the use of water, AFFF cannot be used on electrical fires. AFFF is deployed for Class A and B fires only.



Gacnik ended his presentation by taking attendees to the parking lot of the LJFD ambulance garage where he created a controlled ignitable liquid fire in a fireproof pan. Residents practiced their newfound fire extinguishing skills on the small flames.

cburney@ljtdmail.com