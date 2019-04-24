In brief

Multistate chain acquires Patriot Carwash

The Mister Car Wash chain of car washes has acquired Patriot Carwash at 1711 S. Pueblo Blvd., the company announced.

Mister also operates a car wash at 3215 North Elizabeth St.

“It’s exciting to add another location in southwest Pueblo to continue servicing Patriot’s existing customers while also servicing our Unlimited Wash Club members and customers in Pueblo,” Ryan Darby, director of Mister's western operations, said in a statement.

Tucson, Arizona-based Mister Car Wash operates 300 car washes in 21 states.

Gas prices up another 5 cents in week

Gasoline prices continue to rise nationally with Pueblo's average price at $2.79 as of Tuesday, up a nickel over the past week and up 20 cents from a year ago, according to AAA's daily price survey.

Colorado's average price of $2.73 also was up a nickel last week. Nationally, the U.S. average price was up to $2.84.

"The seemingly never-ending streak of rising gasoline prices has largely continued unabated across the country over the last week. Gas prices continue to drift higher, although the pace has slowed somewhat in the last week," Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said in a statement.

DeHaan's comments came prior to President Donald Trump's decision later Monday to end all waivers that allow some countries to continue buying oil from Iran. Ahead of the decision, DeHaan said the end to the Iran waivers could keep global oil and gasoline prices climbing higher unless OPEC countries increase their oil output.

The last time gas reached $3 in Colorado was in November 2014, according to AAA.

Space debris focus of company new to Denver

DENVER — Astroscale, a Japanese company that is designing a satellite to track, capture and destroy space debris, will locate its U.S. base of operations in metro Denver, The Denver Post reported.

Founded in Singapore in 2013, Astroscale is seeking a U.S. presence to make it more competitive in winning federal contracts. Its technology catches debris and then flings it into the Earth’s atmosphere where it can burn up.

Space debris is considered a national security concern. The Department of Defense has dedicated $6 billion through 2020 to address the problem.

Denver area firms working on solutions include Lockheed Martin, which is investing nearly $1 billion to build a protective space fence, and Maxar Technologies, which is working on robotic arms that can repair satellites so they don’t turn into hurling hunks of metal.

