Colorado Parks and Wildlife hosts the annual awareness-building event

While Earth Day officially may have come and gone on Monday, local eco-activists and nature lovers will have another opportunity to help beautify Pueblo’s outdoors on Sunday during the annual Earth Day Clean Up at Lake Pueblo State Park.

The annual event, which has been hosted by Colorado Parks and Wildlife for over a decade, tends to draw upward of 50 volunteers who will spend a roughly two-hour period picking up trash and tidying up around popular locations throughout the park.

“This is a great opportunity for people to give back to the park, and if not the park in general, to the outdoors,” said Park Manager Monique Mullis.

“They can take the family outside, enjoy the park, do a little hiking, get some exercise and also help us out by getting some trash out of the park that isn’t just unsightly, but can be dangerous to the wildlife and is detrimental to the vegetation.”

Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. at the Quail Run picnic area and will then disperse to popular areas throughout the park, such as the Rock Canyon Swim Beach, the campgrounds and areas surrounding the Arkansas River.

Those who wish to participate in the cleanup event are encouraged to bring their own work gloves and water, and should wear clothing and footwear suitable for working outdoors. Trash bags will be provided.

After a little more than two hours of cleaning, participants will then meet back at Quail Run to be treated to a free lunch, and learn more about illegal trash dumping during a presentation by the Pueblo City/County Trash Task Force.

A dual proclamation by the city and county will also be read, proclaiming the day Illegal Dumping Awareness Day.

“We just want to bring an elevated level of awareness to cleaning up our community,” said Pueblo County Commissioner Garrison Ortiz, who leads the trash task force.

“We think this a really important issue. We’re really excited to help with this cleanup effort. It’s always exciting to see citizens that roll up their sleeves and actually get to work on an issue they feel so passionately about.”

