The La Junta Senior Golf League hosted its weekly tournament Tuesday at the La Junta Municipal Golf Course.

This week, there were 25 players and they were divided into eight teams.

The team of Rod Soden, Norm Finkner and Caroline Kibler won the tournament with a 32.

There was a four-way tie for second place. The team of Paul Roman, Don Overmyer and Janet Golding, the team of Gary Armitage, Alan Root and Ron Bay, the team of Marvin Kibler, Lyle Lough and CaSandra Thomas, and the team of Jim Baird, Rick Blackford and Dennis Golding all shot a 34.

Jay Bollacker, Sudi Stokes and Virgil Lindsay were sixth with a 35.

The was a tie for seventh place. The team of Max Romero, Jerry Lambert, Cathy Bollacker and Bob Malden, and the team of Fred Boettcher, Scott Larsen and Mike Stokes both recorded a 36.

khamrick@ljtdmail.com