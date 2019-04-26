The Fremont Chamber Orchestra, with its direction now being passed on to a second generation in the same family, is set to entertain audiences in Pueblo and Canon City.

Orchesta members will perform the works of musical greats at 2 p.m. May 2 in the Occhiato Theater of Pueblo Community College, 900 W. Orman Ave. The concert is sponsored by the college music club and will feature the music of Strauss, Bach and Mozart.

“We will also present Haydn’s Toy Symphony and music club members will perform the roles of the toys,” said Jean Whitmore-Walk, orchestra founder.

A second concert is set for 2 p.m. May 11 at Washington Elementary School, Ninth and College in Canon City. Admission to both concerts is free, however donations will be accepted.

When Walk moved to Fremont County from Colorado Springs in 1996, she was known to Pueblo audiences as first violinist for the Pueblo Symphony Orchestra and also was a vocalist with the Colorado-Springs based Opera Theater of the Rockies. In Canon City and Florence she taught music to grade school children and she cultivated a private music studio with students of all ages studying violin, viola, cello, piano and vocal music.

In 1999, Walk formed the Fremont Youth and Chamber Orchestras featuring her students.

“Teachers from Pueblo and the surrounding area, became interested in the group and began sending their students to play, as well as, becoming mentors to these blossoming string enthusiasts,” Walk said.

One of those budding musicians was Walk’s son Mathew Whitmore. She began training her son on the violin at age 2 and piano at age 6. By the time Whitmore was 13 she began to teach him vocals plus he was performing in the school band on saxophone.

“I told him I needed him to play in the orchestra and purchased his first cello. I handed it to him, saying, ‘You’ll thank me for this someday,’ because I knew that having experience with vocals, band and orchestral instruments would create a balanced and well-rounded music education,” Walk recalled.

Along the way Walk cultivated her son’s conducting skills and he began to student conduct the orchestra, under his mother’s mentorship, while a senior at Canon City High School. At the same time, he was performing with Opera Colorado.

Whitmore received a full ride scholarship with the University of Colorado Boulder, where he obtained a bachelor’s in music in vocal performance.

In 2013, after 14 years of voluntarily conducting the orchestra, Walk handed the baton over to her son.

“Instead of being the conductor, now I am the conducted. I play first violin with the group and I continue to teach music at Pueblo Community College,” Walk said.

