The biggest gym of its franchise isn’t built in a snap.

Matt Smith, owner of Snap Fitness’s Pueblo West location, located at 279 S. Purcell Blvd., recently opened the doors to what is now the largest Snap Fitness facility in the world.

Snap Fitness will hold the ribbon-cutting on its expansion Wed., May 1 at 4 p.m.

In Smith’s eyes, expansion had been necessary since the gym’s humble beginnings as a boutique location in 2007. With the changing dynamic of the fitness industry, he found it necessary to stock his facility with more than just treadmills and benches, which led to a move into the current facility six years later.

Only 11 years old with two expansions already under its belt, Smith’s Snap Fitness has put Pueblo West on the map for fitness. The 24/7 health and fitness chain reporters over 2,000 gyms in operation worldwide, with over 800 locations in the United States.

“I knew I had to expand in order to achieve growth,” said Smith.

With that growth comes an all-inclusive environment with access to an elevator and child watch. By adding more functional training, diverse group fitness options and increased space, Smith dedicated the entire top floor of the new facility to Snap, with the bottom rented out to various tenants, including Goal Academy, Pelos Salon by JessC, Pure Spa & Wellness, FYZICAL, and Xtreme Cryo.

Nicolette McGehee, personal trainer, instructor and operations manager, saw the expansion as inevitable.

“I started in our small group fit room, but when my classes continued to grow, we struggled to fit comfortably in there,” McGehee said. “The expansion of Snap Fitness Pueblo West isn’t just beautiful, functional and amazing, but it was needed.”

Beyond the four walls of the new location, Smith believes the most important element of the facility’s success is what he describes as his “elite” team.

“Our people are the difference between us and other gyms,” he said. “Our team is special.”

