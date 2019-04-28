In 1991, it was the first branch bank to open in Colorado after passage of a state law permitting branch banking.

Today, the branch is celebrating again. It recently opened the doors on its new building.

PB&T Bank last week officially cut the ribbon on its newly constructed replacement building for its North Side branch at 2127 Jerry Murphy Blvd.

The 2,600-square-foot building opened earlier this year after about seven months of construction. During the construction, bank employees worked out of a temporary building at the site.

The building features the latest in office infrastructure and amenities and an inviting interior decor. Outside, there is a distinctive stone entryway and the parking spaces and drive-thru lanes are wider. The property is newly landscaped.

"Customers love it," branch operations manager Dorothy Rivera said. "They love the branch and the parking. The parking spaces are wider. The drive-thru is wider."

Employees also "love it," she said.

Rivera, who transferred to the North Side branch about five years ago, praised the bank's shareholders, board and top executives for investing in the project to replace the older, smaller original branch.

PB&T, the former Pueblo Bank and Trust, is chartered and headquartered in Pueblo. Today, it operates nine branches in the state, including three in Pueblo and one each in Canon City, Salida, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, Leadville and Denver.

Branch banks are common now but until 1991 they generally were not permitted in Colorado. Previously, the state required banks to apply for a charter for every new location, a costly endeavor.

Initially, Colorado joined the branch banking era by agreeing to allow only 10 branches across the state and only in economically disadvantaged areas. Pueblo qualified and PB&T moved quickly to capitalize.

