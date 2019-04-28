Mickey Moore smiles when he thinks about his big break into banking.

It was the late 1960s and, like many teens around Pueblo, he was on the hunt for the best job he could find while he attended classes at the then-named Southern Colorado State College. In his case, a bowling alley that was looking for a pin setter lost out to Pueblo Bank & Trust's need for help in its loan collections department.

This month, Moore is retiring as president of PB&T, capping a nearly 50-year career that saw him leave Colorado at times to serve as a top executive at a number of banks around the country. He returned permanently to Pueblo in 2000, serving as an executive for several local banks before getting named to the top job at PB&T in 2015.

Quick to credit those around him for his success, Moore said that's especially fitting at PB&T, which was launched 130 years ago by a group of a local businessman and ranchers that included Colorado governor Alva Adams of Pueblo.

Today, the bank, which recently changes its name to PB&T Bank, employs 120 workers at nine branches, including three sites in Pueblo and one each in Canon City, Salida, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, Leadville and Denver.

This past week, the bank celebrated the grand opening of its newly built replacement building for its North Pueblo branch. Longer-term plans call for the possible opening of a Pueblo West branch.

PB&T was one of the many financial institutions under pressure from the 2007-2009 U.S. recession but the bank since has recovered as the economy improved in the region and state. The bank currently reports about $425 million in assets, including $380 million in deposits.

"It's been a very sold growth period and, although I would like to take credit, I can't. We have a staff that is amazing," Moore said.

Moore said his successor as bank president, Kim Bennett, formerly the bank's executive vice president and chief credit officer, is "an amazing person and extremely knowledgeable." She began at the bank about eight years ago and has distinguished herself with her leadership and skills, he said.

Additionally, he credits the work of the bank's dedicated group of shareholders and board members, who represent some of the area's longest-serving businesses. In an era when bank mergers are common, PB&T is committed to staying independent and focused on supporting its local customers, workers and communities, he said.

"Although we've grown we still have an operator answering the phone," he said.

Loan requests are handled by local bank officers empowered to make decisions, he said. Just this month, as an example, a customer in need of a larger commercial loan was able to get approval within three days, he said.

"They (board members) want to continue as a community bank as long as they can," he said.

In retirement, Moore, an avid bicyclist, jogger and swimmer, plans to continue those activities, travel with his wife Irene and enjoy his family in Pueblo that includes three children and seven grandchildren.

It was a desire to be closer to family that led him to return in 2000 from Phoenix, where he was senior vice president and senior commercial lender at one of that state's largest banks. Also, while the weather was nice in Phoenix, the traffic was brutal, he said. "I think the shortest commute I had was 35 minutes," he said.

A graduate of South High School, Moore went on to get a bachelor's degree from SCSC (now Colorado State University-Pueblo) and a master's degree in finance at Colorado State University in Fort Collins. After grad school, he worked for a time at a bank in Indiana and later returned to PB&T, where he worked as a commercial lender and, in the mid-1980s, as a vice president. He subsequently accepted executive posts with banks in Utah and Arizona.

Upon his move back to Pueblo in 2000, he was happy to return to a city that was growing but also was as familiar as when he left, he said.

"People would say it really has changed," given an influx of big box stores and other retailers, "but I was still going to Business After Hours with the same people -- and their kids and grandkids," he said.

Looking ahead, "I think the outlook (for Pueblo) is very good. (The Pueblo Economic Development Corp.) has been an important element here in Pueblo in growing the economy and bringing in businesses. I think the attitude about Pueblo has changed over the years up north," he said.

The bank hosted a retirement reception for Moore on Friday.

