La Junta police have arrested several individuals on suspicion of illegal drug activity.

According to a press release from the La Junta Police Department, officers were dispatched to Walmart at about 4 p.m. Thursday on a report of shoplifting.

Shortly after, the officers discovered the vehicle described in the shoplifting incident in the 500 block of Barnes Avenue.

After an investigation, police arrested several individuals, including Angela Martinez, 29, and Jason Ulloa, 39. The two were booked into Otero County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance.

The names of the other individuals have not yet been released.

The filing of charges is an accusation: Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

