After months of planning and preparation, Superintendent Matthew Snyder said at Monday's school board meeting that he will know whether or not Cheraw School will receive a BEST Grant for much-needed school improvements on May 17, following his two-minute presentation on May 16 in Denver.

Established in 2008, Colorado Department of Education BEST grants provide funding in the form of competitive grants, to be used for the construction of new schools, as well as general construction and renovation of existing facilities.

Of paramount importance in Cheraw is the plumbing, as well as the heating-ventilation-air conditioning system, both of which are in seriously deteriorated condition, said Snyder. Other grants will be sought if the BEST does not come through, Snyder said. He added that one drawback to getting the BEST grant is the existence of asbestos in the old school building.



Also Monday, Celebrations and congratulations were in order for several Cheraw students.

George Cardenas will be going on to national finals in San Antonio June 29-July 2 as a state officer representing District 7 of Future Business Leaders of America, it was announced.

Also doing well at FBLA regionals in Denver were Joslyn Burnett, Ally Bartholomew, Alyssa Mackey, Stephanie Rouille, Joseiah Vasquez, Sheridan Honey and Kenzie Bartholomew. Their request to the school board for reimbursement of trip costs was $800 less than originally estimated and was accepted by the board.



Future Farmers of America were also well-represented at the meeting. State qualifiers were as follows: Milk Quality - Heaven Lee Marquez, Marisol Marquez, Miaha Reece, Colby Jones; Livestock - Morgan McReynolds, Mckenzie Bartholomew, Sheridan Honey; Agronomy - Jacob Groves, Nathan Clarke, Tatum White; Horse - Tucker Rader, Sierra Allworth, Dray Hall.

Present at the meeting were Bartholomew, Honey, Heaven-Lee and Marisol Marquez, Dray Hall, Jacob Groves and Tatum White, with their sponsor, Tim Provost.

“I am really pleased with the teams qualifying for State in our first year of the program,” said Provost. This is the first year of the agricultural program and FFA at Cheraw School.



Jacob Montoya, the new maintenance director, stated his first priority is to keep the school safe and clean and to work on the air conditioning. Summer projects include replacing 11 windows in the elementary school and painting the school.



Snyder reported the state testing went very well this year. The reports were finished ahead of time. Also completed were tornado drills, Alive@25 (driver education), eighth grade camping trip and prom.



All probationary and non-probationary teachers were approved.

A part-time contract was approved for retired teacher Mary Sue Carroll.

Out-of-district students for kindergarten and preschool were approved if space is available.



Policies from state were approved on third reading.

The next board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. May 20, with a work session going over the budget.

