Spring 2019 is OJC-Law Enforcement Training Academy Class 43

The Otero Junior College Law Enforcement Academy held its graduation at the Jim Rizutto Banquet Room on Tuesday. Although the occasion was packed with memorable happenings, perhaps the most dramatic was the entry of the graduates behind the bagpipe music of Rob Marshall.



Academy Director Miner Blackford explained the academy is different from other courses of study, in that its teachers are law enforcement officers - cops off the streets - who bring their knowledge to the classroom.

“You can’t get fresher than that,” said Blackford.



Blackford opened the ceremonies, followed by a welcome from OJC President Tim Alvarez and rose presentations by the graduates to the family and friends who supported them in their studies and came to be in the audience as they graduated.



A special speaker, Kevin Easter, delivered a cautionary speech. Blackford introduced him by saying, “We don’t do things like other folks.”

Easter went through a long and distinguished career in the army and in law enforcement but made one slip which cost him his law enforcement career. He confessed to it voluntarily, but still lost everything and received a fine.



Cole Britton was designated to speak for the class.

“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called the children of God," he said. "Talent is God-made. Be humble. Conceit is man-made. Be careful.”



Instead of diplomas, the graduates received binders containing the pre- and post-test certificates that affirm their completion of the Law Enforcement Academy.

Graduating Tuesday were Cole Britton of Limon, Tanner Chastain of La Junta, Jose Juan Farias Barboza of La Junta, Chase Hutt of Sterling, Daniel Jupp of Phoenix, Bryar Kirkland of La Junta, Kristian Monohan of Trinidad, Christopher Rouse of Yuma, Jay Snow of Las Animas, Joseph Stephen of Limon, Anthony Wyma of Fairplay and Codey Wynne of Log Lane Village.



After the congratulations, the participants were invited to stay for a meet-and-greet with the new peace officers.

bmcfarren@ljtdmail.com