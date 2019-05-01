Despite scoring a sweep of Trinidad last Friday, the La Junta High School baseball team fell one spot on the Colorado High School Activities Association's Class 3A poll. The polls were posted Monday on the CHSAANow.com website.

The Tigers fell from ninth to the 10th position.

Another Tri-Peaks League team, St. Mary's, rose from 10th to eighth.

University continues to be at the top of the rankings, followed by Eaton, Sterling, Resurrection Christian, Delta, Peak to Peak, Colorado Academy, St. Mary's, Brush and La Junta.

Jefferson Academy, Lutheran, Valley and Alamosa are listed as "others receiving votes."

Rye and Holly are the only two Santa Fe League teams in the Class 2A Top 10. The Thunderbolts remained in the second position, while the Wildcats rose from 10th to seventh.

Peyton is still the top-ranked team, followed by Rye, Hotchkiss, Front Range Christian, Yuma, Dawson School, Holly, Burlington, Dayspring Christian and Holyoke.

Mentioned as "others receiving votes" are Wiggins, Calhan, Wray and Limon.

Cornerstone Christian is still the top-ranked team in Class 1A, followed by Otis, Granada, Springfield, Cotopaxi, Caliche, Nucla, Haxtun, Dove Creek and Prairie.

Longmont Christian is the only team in the "others receiving votes" list.

