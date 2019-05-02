East Otero School District Superintendent Rick Lovato on Wednesday introduced Julie King and Tim Sanchez as the finalists in the district's search for its primary school principal.

“We had a lot of quality candidates apply, and the interviews went well," he said. "I know that more people want to know about the candidates than just the selection committee. Principal is an important position that sets the climate for the school."

As with the intermediate school principal candidates, the event was not a question-and-answer format. Rather, audience members were given the opportunity to submit their comments in writing for review by the selection committee.

During her time on stage, King emphasized the fact that she is a local girl.

“Everyone knows my husband, Clayton, and the rest of the family," she said. "I graduated from La Junta High School. I always knew I wanted to be a teacher. I went to the University of Northern Colorado, where I was a student athlete. I learned a lot doing my student teaching here. This is my ninth year at the elementary level.”

King said she has completed her work for a Master’s degree in Elementary Education Leadership and is eligible for certification as an elementary principal. She has completed a course in character education and wants to study more about the social and emotional side of learning and dealing with emotions.

“Above all, I want to help the child to feel accepted and be kind to his fellow classmates.”



King added that she has served on the building leadership committee, as well as the building accountability and district accountability committees. She has taught at every level in the Primary School, which she said will give her an understanding of the skills needed at each grade level, and she has the skills necessary to keep discipline incidents from escalating.

The interests of the students always come first, said King, whose goal is to provide a safe learning environment.



King said she wants the teachers to know, “We are all in this together, we can learn from each other.”

She also wants to make strong connections with the parents. “Thank you for coming out and expressing your interest in the school,” she said in conclusion.



Sanchez told those gathered that he did not know he would be making a presentation on Wednesday night until just prior to the event.

“Come meet a few people,” he said was his invitation from Lovato.

This is not a new experience for him, however. On his first teaching assignment at Monte Vista, he was assigned to be the music teacher. This was a big surprise, since he didn’t play any musical instruments.

“We did a lot of singing,” he said.



Sanchez said he looks back on his teaching in Commerce City, where the gang activities were strong, as “exhilarating but scary.”

He moved to Pueblo in 1996, where he taught Spanish and Language Arts in middle school and high school. He was assigned the Spanish because of his name, but he went on to study it.

Sanchez holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Science degrees from Adams State University and also a second master’s in administrative leadership. He is certified as a principal.



He took a hiatus from education to attend medical school, where he studied pharmacology, but he returned to education.

Sanchez said he spent 10-12 years teaching at the middle school level, and he did an internship at Widefield elementary, where he felt he learned a lot from the teachers.

Sanchez said elementary school is important to children.

“This is where they are molded.”



What is important to Sanchez is teamwork between parents and the school.

“It’s about us - the team. We have them eight hours a day, here, but home - that’s where the hat is. Thank you for giving me a chance.”

Lovato thanked the parents and teachers for coming out to meet the principal candidates and reminded them their input is important to the selection committee.

