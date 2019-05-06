When teachers gathered for a staff meeting at Cumberland County Christian School in Fayetteville, N.C., they thought they were going to be told about professional development training.

Instead, they were told they would be going on a cruise to the Bahamas.

Principal Jessica Respus canceled her vacation so the five teachers at the private school on Hope Mills Road could go on the trip. It was her gift to them for Teacher Appreciation Week.

“I started planning back in the fall,” Respus said. “I stated to the teachers that we were going on professional development, but the whole time I’ve been planning on sending them to the Bahamas.”

Cumberland County Christian School has 80 students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Respus said 70 percent of the students have disabilities.

Because the teachers at the school — Jennifer Kelly, Leah LeGette, Elizabeth Mayfield, Chantel Vongbandith and Morgan Collins — work so hard, Respus said she wanted to do something special for them.

Respus and her husband, James, usually take a yearly trip to the Bahamas. But this year, Respus said, they decided to forgo their vacation and send the teachers instead.

On Wednesday, Respus gathered the teachers for a meeting.

“At that time, I broke the news that the professional development was canceled and they all were so sad,” Respus said. “At that point, I broke the news that they were going to the Bahamas.”

She described the reaction of the teachers as “shock, awe and tears of joy.”

The teachers left Friday for the three-day Carnival cruise.

LeGette, who teaches elementary students, described herself as “still in shock” over the surprise.

“It’s just an awesome blessing. I’m very grateful to have her as a principal and as our boss,” LeGette said. “She’s a friend, she’s a confidant and just an all-round good person, she and her husband both.”

Kelly, a special needs facilitator at the school, described her initial reaction as disbelief.

“Initially, I went blank. It took a minute for it to process,” Kelly said. “But when it did, I was overwhelmed with emotion. I’ve never had an employer show appreciation in this way.”

Respus said she has enjoyed reading people’s reaction when she posted an online video of the big reveal.

“I’ve had a lot of individuals say, ‘This is so sweet, it had me in tears ... this is what true appreciation looks like,' ” she said.

Respus said while she and her husband will miss going to the Bahamas this year, it’s been worth it to treat her teachers.

“It’s a privilege and a pleasure to be able to do this for them, because they deserve it,” she said.