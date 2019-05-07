CANON CITY – A suspect accused of murder in the cold case shooting death of a 20-year-old acquaintance was held for trial following a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Fremont County District Court.

Jeffery Brian Smith, 37, of Goodyear, Arizona, is charged with first-degree murder after deliberation in the shooting death of Remzi Nesfield, who died in January 2007.

Fremont County sheriff's Detective Peter Rasmussen testified that detectives recovered human remains off Fremont County Road 28 near Cotopaxi in western Fremont County in September 2016. He indicated the remains included a pelvis and leg bones as well as a skull with a hole in the back of it.

The skull contained a bullet fragment similar to a .45-caliber bullet, Rasmussen said.

Rasmussen testified Nesfield was last seen by his family during the Christmas holiday of 2006 and a girlfriend indicated she had last seen Nesfield in January 2007, when he left her Denver residence with Smith.

The detective indicated Nesfield was involved in the ecstasy drug scene and was known to deal the drug and partake of it. He said Nesfield and Smith were introduced in 2002 through a mutual friend. Rasmussen testified friends of Smith indicated the two men had a troubled friendship and Smith admitted to at least one of the friends that “he had to do it, he had to shoot him (Nesfield) and dumped his body in the mountains.”

Rasmussen said during an initial interview with Smith, Smith admitted to providing information against Nesfield in a previous court case. During a second interview with Rasmussen, Smith admitted he told Nesfield he did not want to be involved in the drug scene and said Nesfield “freaked out” and threatened to kill his parents. Smith said Nesfield never attacked or threatened him, but he was afraid for his parents' lives.

Smith then told Rasmussen that when Nesfield went to the driver’s side door of his pickup truck, Smith allegedly closed the garage door, removed a Springfield .45-caliber handgun from his jacket, walked up behind Nesfield and shot him one time in the back of the head.

Smith told Rasmussen he placed Nesfield’s body in the flatbed area of the pickup truck, drove to his residence in Colorado Springs and covered the body with snow to conceal it. He then drove to the mountains, stopped his vehicle and dumped Nesfield’s body on the side of the road.

Smith reportedly admitted he was tired of dealing with Nesfield and did not want to associate with him anymore. Fremont County District Court Judge Ramsey Lama found there was probable cause to believe Smith had committed the crime.

Lama declined to set bail. Smith will return to court June 5 for arraignment.

